President Iohannis, Latvian counterpart Levits exchange decorations

President of the Republic of Latvia, Egils Levits presented on Wednesday in Riga President Klaus Iohannis with the Order of the Three Stars - Commander Grand Cross (1st class).

In his turn, Iohannis conferred on Levits the National Order of the 'Star of Romania' in the grade of Collar.

The exchange of decorations took place after the welcome ceremony for President Klaus Iohannis at the Riga Palace.

The Romanian head of state wrote a message in the Riga Palace book of honor, pointing out that 2022 is an important year for Romanian-Latvian relations, as it marks the 100th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

"I am convinced that the relations between Romania and the Republic of Latvia will continue to develop," President Iohannis noted in the book.

Klaus Iohannis is on an official visit to Latvia on Wednesday. The two Presidents have one-on-one and official talks scheduled, after which they will deliver a joint press statement. President Iohannis will also meet with Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and with Parliament Speaker Edvards Smiltens. The Romanian head of state will lay a wreath at the Freedom Monument and will visit the Museum of the Occupation of Latvia.