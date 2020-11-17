President Iohannis, meeting with Government members and specialists on management of COVID-19 pandemic

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis will have a new meeting with members of the Government and specialists for the assessment and presentation of the measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to AGERPRES.

According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting will take place at 13:00 hrs, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The meeting is to be attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of Defense Nicolae Ciuca, Minister of Health Nelu Tataru, Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat, as well as Secretaries of State in the Ministry of Health, General Dr. Ionel Paul Opriu and Andrei Baciu.

Also present will be the director of the National Institute of Public Health, head of the National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases, Dr. Adriana Pistol, director general of the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development "Cantacuzino", Colonel Dr. Florin Oancea, Romania's representative to the World Health Organization, Dr. Alexandru Rafila, head of the Medical Directorate within the Ministry of National Defense, General Dr. Dragos Marian Popescu, Medical Director of the Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases Brasov, Dr. Andreea Moldovan, the Vice-President of the Romanian National Society of Family Medicine, Dr. Gindrovel Dumitra, as well as the primary physician in the Infectious Diseases Department with the Central Military Emergency University Hospital "Dr. Carol Davila", Valeriu Gheorghita.