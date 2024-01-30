President Iohannis meets American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee delegation

President Klaus Iohannis received on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace a delegation of the leadership of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), on the occasion of their participation in the Holocaust victims' remembrance events, the Presidential Administration informs.

The delegation was made up of JDC president Annie Laurie Sandler, JDC CEO Ariel Zwang, and JDC director for Romania Sharli Israel Sabag. President of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania - Mosaic Cult (FCER-CM) Silviu Vexler and FCER-CM vice-president Ovidiu Banescu also attended the meeting, agerpres reports.

President Klaus Iohannis evoked the long, productive and highly beneficial presence of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee in Romania, congratulating the JDC leadership for their constant support of Romania's Jewish communities, as well as for the involvement in the development of social and medical assistance programs, in the improvement of religious life, the preservation of the sacred Jewish heritage, and in the implementation of numerous educational and cultural programs.

The head of the state praised the cooperation between the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania - Mosaic Cult and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee in areas of relevance for the Romanian society as a whole, especially in the social-educational and humanitarian area.Amid the recent commemoration of the victims of the Romanian Holocaust, President Klaus Iohannis reiterated the priority the Romanian state attaches to cultivating the memory of the Holocaust tragedy, making sure that extremist, anti-Semitic and xenophobic acts are condemned without hesitation and, essentially, that a climate of social peace is cultivated through mutual knowledge, pluralism, civic responsibility and constructive dialogue. President Iohannis brought to mind the condemnation by our country, from the very first moment, of the recent terrorist attacks against the State of Israel, underlining the importance of providing adequate humanitarian assistance and protection to the hard-tried civilian population of Gaza.The members of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee leadership thanked President Klaus Iohannis for the climate of stability and cooperation in which the Jewish minority carries out its activities alongside all the officially recognized minorities in Romania, contributing to harmonious interethnic coexistence, to a living dialogue between cultures and the passing down of common values.They also highlighted the contribution of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee to humanitarian assistance to the victims of the Russian aggression on Ukraine, as well as the excellent collaboration with the Romanian authorities in this regard.