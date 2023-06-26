 
     
President Iohannis promulgates bill establishing new science, tech university

Klaus Iohannis

President Iohannis promulgates bill establishing new science, tech university.

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday signed into law a bill establishing the Bucharest National Science and Technology Polytechnic University as a merger beween the Bucharest Polytechnics and the Pitesti University, told Agerpres.

Within 90 days of the entry into force of the law, the teaching and non-teaching staff from the merging universities is taken over by transfer by the Bucharest Polytechnics. Also, the Bucharest Polytechnics takes over the enrolled undegraduate, graduate and postgraduate students enrolled in programmes from the merging universities.

