President Iohannis reaffirms Romania's commitment to support Moldova in processes of transformation, modernization and implementation of reforms

President Klaus Iohannis reconfirmed Romania's commitment to support the Republic of Moldova in the processes of transformation, modernization and implementation of reforms, on the occasion of the reception on Thursday, at Cotroceni Presidential Palace, of Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, on an official visit to our country.

"The Romanian President recalled the recent discussions with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, and reaffirmed our country's commitment to give full support to the processes of transformation, modernization and implementation of reforms in areas such as energy, transport, information society, green transition, justice, education, in the spirit of the Strategic Partnership for European integration," shows the Presidential Administration.

According to the cited source, the head of state noted the decisions made by the new Government in Chisinau, which send encouraging signals and indicate the will to advance some reforms meant to bring real benefits to the whole society.

"Romania's President emphasized, among other things, the need to create the necessary conditions for attracting investments, including Romanian ones, and to improve the business environment," the Presidential Administration added.

During talks, it was mentioned the next joint Government meeting which will have to focus, with decisions and concrete solutions for cooperation, on the common priority areas and projects.

President Klaus Iohannis also welcomed Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita's visit to Bucharest in "the context of the recent sustained and meaningful bilateral political dialogue, which provides an opportunity for an applied and comprehensive approach to the sectoral agenda, as well as the establishment of solid benchmarks for advancing common priority projects."