President Iohannis requests that Parliament reexamine law on protection of whistleblowers in public interest

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Thursday the Law on the protection of public interest whistleblowers to the Parliament for re-examination.

"Analyzing the normative content of the Law on the protection of whistleblowers in the public interest in order to ensure the appropriate transposition of Directive (EU) 2019/1937, as well as taking into account the European recognition of the institution of the whistleblower in the public interest and its contribution to the creation of a culture of transparency and of democratic responsibility, we appreciate that some of the proposed legislative solutions need to be reanalyzed by the Parliament," stated the head of state in the re-examination request, Agerpres.ro informs.