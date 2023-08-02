President Iohannis: Roma Holocaust - tragic lesson on hate, prejudice and contempt for human rights

The genocide against the Roma is "a tragic lesson" about hatred, prejudice and contempt for human rights, and the memory of the facts, the condemnation of the crimes and those responsible and the honouring of the memory of the victims of the Samudaripen must be a landmark in building a society that rejects racism and xenophobia, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday in his message on the occasion of the European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day, told Agerpres.

The message was presented by Catalina Galer, State Adviser with the Department of Relations with Public Authorities and Civil Society, at the ceremony held at the Holocaust Victims Memorial.

"On the occasion of the European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day, we remember the atrocities suffered by the Roma in Europe during the Second World War and pay tribute to the approximately 500,000 Roma victims whose lives were brutally cut short. At the same time, we commemorate 81 years since a moment that left a dark and painful mark on our history: the deportation to Transnistria of Roma considered "undesirable" by the Ion Antonescu regime. Of the more than 25,000 Roma who were deported, about 11,000 met their end," the head of state conveyed.

The President mentioned that "the genocide against the Roma is a tragic lesson in hatred, prejudice and contempt for human rights," with entire families and communities decimated and the testimonies of the crimes and victims' suffering hidden for decades.

"Remembering the facts, condemning the crimes and the perpetrators, and honouring the memory of the victims of the Samudaripen must be a landmark to guide us in building a society that rejects racism and xenophobia," the head of state added.

He said that future generations should be made aware, through information and education, that commemorating the victims is "a moral duty and a natural manifestation of the commitment to act so that such tragedies are never repeated."

"We are responsible for the world we want to leave behind. Only the involvement of each and every one of us can lead to an inclusive society that embraces diversity and rejects discrimination, that understands the importance of solidarity and empathy and that, at the same time, strongly condemns and sanctions any form of xenophobia," the President added.

Iohannis brought to mind that he recently promulgated the law on the establishment of the National Museum of Roma History and Culture in Romania, mentioning that this project reconfirms the commitment to the defence of memory and, through the efforts of the authorities and civil society, "it will make a substantial contribution to the promotion of diversity, tolerance and human rights."

"The Roma Holocaust brings to attention the racist and discriminatory manifestations that the Roma minority is still facing today and is also a call to continue to fight against hatred, prejudice and stereotypes," Klaus Iohannis added.

According to the President, the "collective memory," which includes the tragedy of the Holocaust, must guide the actions of the Romanian state in respecting, defending and promoting the essential values of democracy, freedom and human dignity.

"It is important that commemorative actions are an integral part of a broad effort to take on board the lessons of our history for the health of democracy, through continuous education and programmes that help young generations know the past as it was. May the memory of the victims remain forever in our hearts!," President Klaus Iohannis added.