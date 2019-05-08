President Iohannis: Summit in Sibiu shows Romanians can count on Europe; Tomorrow, Sibiu is Europe's capital

The Summit in Sibiu shows that Romanians can count on Europe, it shows that their vote matters and this event must be seen not as a one time event, but it must be seen in a larger context, including that of the election to the European Parliament, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, the capital of Europe will be in Romania. Tomorrow, Europe comes to Romania, it comes to Sibiu. We must understand the importance of this Summit for Romania and the Romanians very well. Europe comes to Romania. Europe comes to meet the Romanians. And this Summit must be seen not as a one time event, an isolated event. This Summit must be regarded in a larger context, in the European context, in the context of the election to the European Parliament. This Summit - and I also told this to the PNL (National Liberal Party) and EPP (European People's Party) members - it's important for the Romanians, because it proves that Romania can count on Europe, Romanians can count in Europe, their vote counts not only in Romania, but in Europe too, and this is a very important message that I wanted to highlight," said the head of the state, after the meeting of the Executive Bureau of the PNL.

He added that he told PNL to go and meet the people.

"This is an electoral campaign and this campaign is not for nothing. There are politicians in Romania who say: "This election to the European Parliament it doesn't really matter, and the referendum doesn't really matter." But they do matter, and it's precisely because of them that they matter so much, for Romanians have now the chance, through their vote, to say what they want, in the election to the EP and the referendum. We are facing a complicated time - there have been already two years of failed governance from the PSD (Social Democratic Party). They spoke about hospitals, motorways, kindergartens. But what did they do" Nothing. On the contrary, they attack the rule of law state, they attacked justice independence and they showed to the entire world, they showed to Europe an ugly face of Romania and it's a pity, because Romanians have worked so hard, Romania has struggled so much to be here," said the President.