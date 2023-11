President Iohannis: The best option for Romania and Bulgaria is to enter Schengen together

The best option is, by far, for Romania and Bulgaria to enter the Schengen Zone together, with "all negotiations and all attempts to convince those who are still reluctant seemingly going in this direction," President Klaus Iohannis said in a post on Facebook, on Wednesday.

He held a press conference alongside the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, during which Iohannis said that negotiations continue and brought to mind the "reluctance" of Austria in this field.