President Iohannis: This year, importance of agricultural and veterinary sciences has become clear to everyone

The University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine (USAMV) of Bucharest is a symbol institution of Romanian education, which contributed to the development of agriculture and animal breeding in our country, and today, more than ever, it is important to talk about the future, namely the importance of agricultural sciences in the current context, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, on the occasion of the 170th anniversary of institution's founding, Agerpres.

"USAMV is one of the oldest higher education institutions in Romania, an institution that has trained thousands of specialists and pushed the frontiers of knowledge in its field of activity. It is also a landmark institution, which grew with Romania or alongside Romania. (...) Through its graduates, it has contributed to the development of agriculture and animal breeding in our country and through its research it has contributed to the increase of productivity and to the adaptation of this economic branch to the exigencies of the times," reads the message of the head of state presented by Presidential Adviser Ligia Deca at the anniversary ceremony."I think it's more important than ever to talk about the future, not just the absolute past of the USAMV, because this year, the importance of agricultural and veterinary sciences has become clear to everyone. In the context of the war in Ukraine, the problems in the trade of agricultural products have led to both a rise in prices and a sincere European discussion on the importance of food security. The agricultural sciences have been able to contribute to a dramatic increase in productivity in the agricultural sector over the last few centuries, and we need it again today. Even after the end of the military conflict in Ukraine, the challenge of climate change will put pressure on humanity and require unprecedented adaptation efforts. Agriculture and animal husbandry are likely to be particularly affected and adaptation to the new climatic conditions will be necessary to maintain the standard of living of Romanians, Europeans and the world's population in general," reads the president's message.He adds that USAMV "seriously takes on a third mission" - its contribution to the development of public policies in Romania in a broader sense, and the mission of the university is more current than ever.