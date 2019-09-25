President Iohannis to attend October 1 official opening of Europalia International Art Festival in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis will attend, next Tuesday, in Brussels, the official opening of the Europalia International Art Festival, where Romania is the guest of honor country, a release of the Presidential Administration shows, adding that President Iohannis' visit comes following the invitation by King Philippe of Belgium.

During the visit, the head of state will have a meeting with King Philippe at the Royal Palace in Brussels, with whom he will open the Europalia Romania Festival, at the Bozar Palace for Fine Arts.The two officials will visit the "Brancusi. Sublimation of form" exhibition - the most important exhibition dedicate to the Romanian sculptor organized in the past decades and the main event as part of the festival - and will participate in the concert titled "Romanian Rhapsody", held by the RaRo-SoNoRo ensemble.Europalia Romania is taking place under the High Patronage of the President of Romania and of the King and Queen of the Belgians. The festival, organized between October 2, 2019 and February 2, 2020, comprises events from the sphere of visual arts, performance arts, music, film, literature, cultural education, which will take place in Belgium as well as France, the Netherlands, Germany, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom.Europalia is one of the most important art festivals in the world, this year's edition marking its 50th year of existence. Romania also participated in the 2007 edition.