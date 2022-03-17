President Iohannis voices reliance on Spain in strengthening defense and deterrence posture on Eastern Flank

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the new security situation calls for a consistent strengthening of the defense and deterrence posture on the Eastern Flank, especially in its southern part, including the rapid creation of the Fighting Group based in Romania, Agerpres reports.

"We have assessed (...) together the security situation in the immediate vicinity of the Eastern Flank and, of course, of the Black Sea in particular, as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This new situation requires a consistent consolidation of the defense and deterrence posture on the Eastern Flank, especially in its southern part, where Romania is located - including through the rapid creation of the Fighting Group based in our country. We count on Spain's support in this regard," Iohannis said, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, after the meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain, Pedro Sanchez.The Romanian president appreciated the very good cooperation with Spain within NATO."The new allied Strategic Concept, to be adopted in Madrid, will have to adequately reflect the new security reality," Iohannis said.He thanked Spain for ensuring last year's air policing mission in Romania and for its contribution to NATO's command structures in Romania."I encourage the growth of these contributions in Romania and at the Black Sea, because the current extremely complicated context requires it," the head of state added.President Iohannis pointed out that Romania will continue to act, in its turn, as a responsible state, contributing to regional and Euro-Atlantic security alongside Spain and the other allies.