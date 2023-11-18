President Iohannis welcomed by Zanzibar counterpart to discuss strengthening education, tourism ties

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday was welcomed by his counterpart from Zanzibar to discuss strengthening bilateral relationships, including in the areas of education and tourism.

"In my conversation today with the president of Zanzibar, Hussein Mwinyi, I expressed the need for increased political and economic co-operation, including in the sectoral areas with unexplored potential, which could bring added value to the bilateral relationships between Romania and the United Republic of Tanzania. We can strengthen our co-operation in areas such as education, tourism, agriculture, forestry, biodiversity, IT&C, culture and emergency management. Romania will continue to support the growing number of Romanian investors and businesses, including in Zanzibar," Iohanis said in a social media post on Saturday.

The president was on tour in Africa.

Iohannis' visit to Tanzania continued on Sunday, and on Monday he was scheduled to be welcomed by his counterpart from Cabo Verde José Maria Neves.