President Klaus Iohannis about referendum result: 'European Romania wins and thieves stay in jail'

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday stated that more than 6 million Romanians said "Yes" in the referendum, and that "European, democratic Romania wins, while thieves and criminals stay in jail, not in the government."

"More than 6 million Romanians said "Yes" in the referendum that I called for the future of Romania and gave thus a tough lesson to populism, demagogy and the anti-European and anti-justice discourse promoted by the PSD [Social Democratic Party], during the campaign and not just during the campaign. Yesterday, European, democratic Romania, where justice can and must remain independent, won, Romania where thieves and criminals stay in jail, and not in the government," said the head of the state, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He appreciated the mobilization of the Romanians at the referendum, which was "impressive."

"Today's vote shows us that the democracy matured, that the citizens understand now what a strong weapon their vote is, today's result, yesterday's vote, May 26," said Iohannis.

He criticized the manner in which the vote in the Diaspora was organised and asked the authorities to take immediate measures so that Romanians abroad be able to vote under normal conditions.

"The manner in which the authorities mocked Romanians in the Diaspora is outrageous. Romanians were humiliated again by the irresponsible government members, unable to understand that their role is to serve the citizen and not to work against the citizens. I ask the authorities responsible for this, after the already very serious incidents in 2014, which were repeated against yesterday, to take immediate measures so that Romanians be able to vote under normal conditions, without waiting in endless lines, just to exercise their constitutional right - their right to vote," Iohannis said. AGERPRES