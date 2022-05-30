President Klaus Iohannis: There is no decision in coalition to change taxation system: It will not happen soon

AGERPRES Special Correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis has stated that there is currently no decision in the governing coalition to change the taxation system and he does not believe that this will happen very soon.

"Of course there are discussions and it's easy to understand why, given that the state budget must be able to finance all the subsidies that have been decided, like for example in the energy sector. On the other hand, we need revenues and everybody is looking for an extra gain, but there is no such decision at the level of the coalition right now to change the taxation system and I don't believe there will be very soon. In my opinion, it is not wrong to consider the different version, but Romania should not live with the fear that the taxation system will change entirely, tomorrow, and they will have to pay more, all of a sudden. These things will remain as previously established and discussions, which are not necessarily new, are happening more during the TV broadcasts than in the coalition. There is no such political decision related to an increase in the taxation and the Government committed not to increase taxes, and we stick to that," the head of state said on Monday, before his participation in the extraordinary meeting of the European Council.

President Klaus Iohannis is attending a special European Council meeting on Monday and Tuesday.

