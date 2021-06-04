President Klaus Iohannis to welcome Israeli counterpart, Reuven Rivlin, at Cotroceni, on Tuesday

President Klaus Iohannis will receive his Israeli counterpart, Reuven Rivlin, at Cotroceni, on Tuesday, who will be carrying out a state visit to Romania, the Presidential Administration informed on Friday, through a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"The state visit of the Israeli president subscribes to the very good dynamic of high level bilateral relations in the last period, the most recent meeting between the two heads of state having place on the occasion of the Romanian president's participation in the World Forum regarding the Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, on January 2020, followed by phone calls between the months of March and June 2020," the source says.

According to the press release, the visit of president Reuven Rivlin reflects "the solidity" of the bilateral relation, as well as the fact that the State of Israel remains a "key" partner, with strategic valences, of Romania in the Middle East.Discussions will focus on the ways to develop and strengthen bilateral relations in all areas of shared interest, the visit taking place on the occasion of celebrating, on June 11, of 73 years of non-interrupted diplomatic relations between Romania and the State of Israel.The two high dignitaries will also address the economic cooperation and the one in the area of health, including that in regard to countering the COVID-19 pandemic, education regarding the Holocaust and other ways of combating anti-Semitism in Romania, such as the cultural and inter-human exchanges between the two states, the quoted source specifies."A special attention will be given to the situation in the Middle East, including the stage of the Peace Process in the Middle East, with an emphasis on the security situation in the region, following recent evolutions, and also other current topics will be tackled, from the regional and international agenda," the Presidential Administration says in its press release.