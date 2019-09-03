Presidential election campaign on rdio, TV starts on 12 October

For November's presidential elections, the campaign on radio and television stations starts on 12 October, at 0:00 hrs, and ends on 9 November, 2019, at 7:00 hrs, according to a decision adopted by the National Audiovisual Council on Tuesday.

According to this decision, during the election campaign, candidates' political programs, opinions and messages with electoral content can be presented only in the following types of shows: electoral promotion - in which the candidates and / or their representatives present and promote their political programs, election campaign activities or own candidacy; electoral debate - in which broadcasters discuss electoral programs and topics of public interest related to the election campaign, with the participation of candidates and / or their representatives, as well as journalists, analysts, political consultants and other guests; informative - in which the campaign activities of the candidates are presented in compliance with the principles of fairness, balance, impartiality and correct information of the public.

The broadcasters are obliged to ensure, in the programs provided for in the decision, the reflection of the election campaign, respecting the following principles: fairness - all candidates must have the opportunity to make themselves known to the electorate; balance in presenting the campaign activities of the candidates; impartiality - treating all candidates objectively and equidistantly.

The decision stipulates that broadcasters can air electoral spots that urge the electorate to vote a certain candidate only in the programs of electoral promotion and electoral debate, with the respect of several conditions, among which are the ones according to which the distribution of the spots must ensure to all candidates equal access conditions; the spots of some candidates cannot be inserted in the intervals allocated to other candidates during promotional programs.

With 48 hours before the voting day, it is forbidden to present opinion polls, telethons or surveys with electoral content carried out in the street.

On polling day, it is forbidden to present exit polls before the voting ends.