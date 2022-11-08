Prime Minister announces EUR 250 ml call for energy efficiency projects

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Tuesday the launch of a 250 million euro call for energy efficiency projects, a measure that supports local authorities affected by the energy crisis and facing utility price hikes, told Agerpres.

"The total budget allocated for the financing scheme is 500 million euros, and these funds can be used for investments in renewable energy production capacities, both for self-consumption and for sale. We thus encourage town halls and county councils to implement this type of projects, so as to considerably cut energy bills for schools, hospitals, public lighting," Nicolae Ciuca wrote on his Facebook page.

The Prime Minister also stated that during this period, the Ministry of European Investments and Projects is implementing 1 billion euro worth of energy efficiency measures aimed at supporting the business environment and local authorities affected by the crisis caused by the Ukraine war.