Prime Minister Ciuca congratulates Leo Varadkar on election as Prime Minister the Government of Ireland

On Sunday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca extended his congratulations to Leo Varadkar, leader of the Fine Gael (conservative) party in Ireland, for his election as Prime Minister of the government in Dublin (Taoiseach).

"I congratulate Leo Varadkar on his election as Taoiseach. Romanians remember his visit to Romania," wrote Prime Minister Ciuca, in a message posted on the Government's Twitter page.

Nicolae Ciuca also adds, in the mentioned message, that he is looking forward to working with the new Irish Prime Minister to further increase the very good cooperation between the governments of the two countries.

Leo Varadkar has become the prime minister of Ireland, taking over from Micheal Martin based on an agreement concluded in 2020 by the Fine Gael and Fianna Fail (liberal) parties, which provides for the assumption by rotation of the leadership of the Dublin government, Reuters and DPA report. On Saturday morning, Michael Martin, the leader of Fianna Fail, tendered his resignation during an audience with the country's president, Michael D. Higgins. Putting aside their differences after almost a century of animosities, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, parties that arose out of the Irish civil war of the 1920s, agreed in 2020 to share power, along with the Green Party, following the inconclusive results of the parliamentary elections, told Agerpres.