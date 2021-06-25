Prime Minister Florin Citu: Gov't to allocate at least 15 billion euros annually for investments

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday that the Government will allocate at least 15 billion euros annually for investments and stressed that this aspect, together with the 76 billion euros from European funds, represents an opportunity for companies that want to develop business in Romania.

The clarifications were made during a conference organized by the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce (AHK Romania) and the German Economy Committee for Eastern Europe e.V. (OA), with the support of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry e.V. (DIHK).

According to the Prime Minister, the 76 billion euros, coming from the Recovery and Resilience Plan, as well as from the other European funds, represents an important opportunity for Romania, to which will be added at least 15 billion euros spent annually by the Government for investments.Citu brought to mind that the Standard & Poor agency changed Romania's outlook from "negative" to "stable". At the same time, he reiterated the Government's commitment not to increase taxes, pointing out that there are other ways in which revenues can be increased, agerpres reports.According to Florin Citu, the increase in investments in the first quarter demonstrates that there is confidence in the current Government from the business environment."The relationship between the Romanian and German economy is a strong one. From my point of view, it must become stronger and this is what the Government will do in the future. We will do many things to make Romania more attractive for investment. Our strategy for this year and the next ones is to gradually increase Government's investments in the economy," he said.