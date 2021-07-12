Prime Minister Florin Citu: There is no danger that mayors will not receive money for ongoing projects

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Monday, ahead of participating in the General Assembly of the Association of Municipalities in Romania, that there is no danger that mayors will not receive money for ongoing projects.

"There is no danger. We are here to develop Romania, not just some localities," Citu said in a statement to the press.

He mentioned that he supports the allocations from the global income tax towards the local authorities, but highlighted that it is important that at the level of city halls the necessary reforms are completed, agerpres reports."Together with all the mayors we are developing Romania and I'd like to hear from them what their projects are. During the previous meeting we listened to their grievances, but I also had a few wishes as well, especially regarding the reform in the local administration. We were about to look at the staff spending, other expenses, to see how we can improve things, but of course, they know it very well, I supported them last year when it was about allocating from the global income, worth 64%. I will continue to support them and we will discuss about how we can share this money. It will be a concrete, practical discussion," Citu said.