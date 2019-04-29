Prime minister Viorica Dancila in Poland, Wednesday through Thursday, attends commemoration ceremony at Birkenau

Prime minister Viorica Dancila will be on Wednesday and Thursday in Poland, to participate in the Conference of the heads of government of the Central and East European countries that have joined the European Union after 2004, and to attend the commemorative ceremony at Birkenau, a release by the Romanian Gov't sent to AGERPRES, reads.

Present will be at the conference scheduled for Wednesday the prime ministers from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia and Hungary, the release adds.

Viorica Dancila will have a bilateral meeting with her Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki.

The second part of the visit will unfold on May 2nd, consisting in the participation of the Romanian Premier in the International March of the Living, an annual educational programme that refers to a 3-kilometre walk from Auschwitz to Birkenau.

The Romanian Prime minister will also attend the commemorative ceremony at Birkenau, alongside leaders of the int'l community, government officials, representatives of the religious denominations, students and children organisations.

Joining the Romanian official delegation at Auschwitz-Birkenau will be David Saranga, the ambassador of the State of Israel to Romania and Tova Ben Nun-Cherbis, president and founder of the Lauder-Reut Educational Complex, together with a group of children from Romania.

