Prime Ministers Ciuca, Morawiecki confirm 2022 - 2026 action plan

The joint meeting of the Romanian and Polish governments this Tuesday at the Victoria Palace of Government was an occasion for the two sides to confirm the 2022 - 2026 action plan agreed upon in previous meetings and to establish new goals and directions for bilateral action in research, digitization, SMEs, demographic development, youth and sports, defence and transport, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca told a press conference delivered together with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki.

The Romanian prime minister emphasized the importance of research, development and digitization, pointing out that both countries have a special potential and joint concerns in identifying solutions to ensure the consolidation and development of these sectors. Ciuca added that both states are interested in finding solutions for the continuation of the digital transition for both citizens and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The talks also approached demographic developments and measures considered for stopping the demographic decline, aspects that are a concern for both governments.

Regarding foreign affairs, the Romanian head of government said that the Romanian and Polish responsible ministers reiterated the two states' very good collaboration and the common goals they pursue.

Nicolae Ciuca also said that opportunities for the further development of the road, rail and port infrastructure were analyzed.

"Along with the objectives we develop through the cohesion funds and the NRRP, we are also looking at the opportunities provided to us by the Three Seas Initiative. We reiterated everything that is relevant to the realization of this infrastructure network named Via Carpathia and also to the Constanta - Gdansk Rail 2 Sea railway project," Prime Minister Ciuca said. AGERPRES