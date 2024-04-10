Prince Radu, in Alsace, is guest of city of Haguenau

Prince Radu was, on Wednesday, the guest of the city of Haguenau, during a two-day visit to Alsace, where he represents Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown.

The prince took part in the military and religious ceremony at the graves of Romanian soldiers in the Haguenau National Necropolis, where 472 Romanian soldiers who died far from the country, in World War I, rest, informs the Royal House, told Agerpres.

The memorial service was led by metropolitan Iosif of Western and Southern Europe, accompanied by priest Vasile Iorgulescu from the Orthodox Church in Strasbourg, priest Emil Tanca from the Orthodox Church in Pulversheim, priest Bogdan Stavarachi, the superior of the Saint Archangel Michael Chapel in Baden-Baden and priest Laurentiu Bacila from the Orthodox Church in Offenburg.

The ceremony was attended by the Romanian ambassador in Paris, Ioana Bivolaru, the Romanian ambassador to the Council of Europe, Ion Jinga, the deputy director of the Defense General Staff, commander Iosif Bencze, troops of the Mihai Viteazul Guard Brigade and Invictus Romanian veteran soldiers. Remus Marasescu, the interim consul general in Strasbourg, and the Romanian defense attaché in the French Republic, colonel Octavian Biclineru, were also present.

On behalf of the French authorities, the mayor of Haguenau, Claude Sturni, and the Chief of Staff of the 2nd Armored Brigade, colonel Francois Ferraton, participated.

It is for the second time that the Royal Family of Romania pays homage to the graves of Romanian soldiers in Haguenau, after the visit of the Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, in 2018.

Prince Radu represents Her Majesty the Custodian of the Crown during a two-day visit to Alsace, in the cities of Soultzmatt and Haguenau, informs the Royal Family of Romania. On Tuesday, Prince Radu visited the city of Soultzmatt.