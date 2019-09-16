PRO Romania to vote censure motion should PM fail to submit by Wednesday restructured gov't formula

Should Prime Minister Viorica Dancila not submit by Wednesday a restructured formula of the government, the PRO Romania MPs will vote for the censure motion, this political party's leader Victor Ponta said on Monday.

"We are waiting for Mrs. Dancila to come by Wednesday with a restructured formula of the gov't. If she fails to do that by Wednesday - and we are basically facing the situation in which, in addition to the ministries of Environment, of Energy, of the Relation with Parliament, of the Interior, I believe that on Wednesday or Thursday we will no longer have a minister of the National Education, then it is pretty clear that we have no other option, we did whatever we could to try to find a rational solution - we, the PRO Romania MPs, will vote the censure motion the PNL [National Liberal Party] and USR [Save Romania Union] will hopefully lodge," Ponta said at the Parliament Palace.