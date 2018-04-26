Proposal on relocating Romania's Embassay to Jerusalem on discussions agenda of Romania's delegation with Israel's President and PM

The proposal regarding the relocation of Romania's Embassy to Jerusalem taking into account the internal consultation, the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, the military and strategic area were included on the agenda of the talks between the Romanian delegation with the President and Prime Minister of the State of Israel.

According to a release of the Chamber of Deputies sent to AGERPRES, Speaker Liviu Dragnea , Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu had a meeting on Thursday with Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, occasioned by the visit of the Romanian delegation to Israel."Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber stated that he endorses the proposal regarding the relocation of Romania's Embassy to Jerusalem, taking into account the internal consultations. The decision was hailed by Israel's President Reuven Rivlin. In this context, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila conveyed to the Israeli side that the Government proposed the future ambassador of Romania to Israel, but the appointment decision rests with the president. The Romanian officials showed that one of our country's priorities is strengthening the bilateral cooperation and reiterated the wish to make progresses towards the strategic dimension of the Romanian-Israeli relationship. During the talks, the important role of the Israeli community of Romanian ancestry in building the modern state of Israel, as well as in strengthening the relations between the two countries was highlighted," reads the release.On Thursday also, Speaker Liviu Dragnea met with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu The Chamber of Deputies informs that the discussions focused on assessing the Romanian-Israeli bilateral relations in the context of celebrating 70 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations, with an emphasis on identifying new opportunities to additionally capitalise on co-operation in areas of shared interest.A special attention was granted to the military area and discussions on strategy. The meeting also reaffirmed the interest in strengthening cooperation in the area of new technologies, with an emphasis on the cyber security sector.The relocation of Romania's Embassy to Jerusalem was also on the meeting agenda. In this context, the Israeli PM hailed the launching by the Government in Romania, of the domestic debates on this topic. Another topic tacked during the talks was connected to the structured inter-parliamentary dialogue (P2P) between Romania and Israel, throughout 2018, giving that there will take place several contacts at parliamentary delegations and also between different parliamentary committees of the two countries.The two officials also underscored the valuable contribution brought to the bilateral relationship by the Israeli community originating from Romania and the Romanian community in Israel. In this context, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies reiterated Romania's commitment to sanction all forms of anti-Semitism and denial of the Holocaust," the press release mentions.