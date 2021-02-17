Prosecutor General Scutea, US embassy chargé d'affaires Muniz, on combating corruption and organized crime

The Prosecutor General Gabriela Scutea had a meeting on Wednesday with the chargé d'affaires with the United States' embassy in Bucharest, David Muniz, the topics discussed being combating corruption and organized crime, measures regarding environment criminality, the rule of law.

According to a press release sent by the Prosecutor General's Office, the two officials also discussed about the technical support offered by the Department of Justice and the team within the US embassy regarding the specialized training in some priority fields for Romanian prosecutors.

"On the occasion of the meeting, the interest of both parties was reaffirmed for continuing cooperation in the mentioned fields, the head of the Prosecutor General's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) expressing her appreciation for the ongoing collaboration throughout the year 2020," the Prosecutor General's Office transmits.

David Muniz was accompanied by Jessica Kim, resident magistrate for Romania and Bulgaria on the topic of anti-corruption.