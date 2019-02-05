PSD - ALDE ruling coalition meet to discuss draft budget for 2019

The ruling coalition (PSD and ALDE)'s leaders gathered on Tuesday afternoon at the Parliament Palace in the office of the Chamber of Deputies' Speaker (PSD, Social Democrat Party leader) to address the draft budget for 2019.

The Senate president Calin Popescu-Tariceanu came to the Speaker Liviu Dragnea's office accompanied by the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leaders Daniel Chitoiu and Varujan Vosganian.

Previously, Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici had reached the same office.

According to some political sources, the sitting is also attended by representatives of the UDMR (Hungarian Democrat Union of Romania).

On Monday, the PSD - ALDE coalition leaders and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila have discussed on the draft budget for more than three hours. Mainly, they addressed the budget allocations for the local communities, given that last week the Municipalities Association of Romania categorically rejected the proposals by the Public Finance Ministry regarding the full takeover of certain categories of decentralised spending and demanded the gov't to fully assume from the state budget the spending for the child protection and the disabled system, according to the ruling programme.