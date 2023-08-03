PSD government increases taxes and kills off part of the middle class (REPER's Ciolos)

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) government is increasing taxes and "killing off" part of the middle class, instead of consistently reducing public spending, said on Thursday REPER MEP Dacian Ciolos.

"After 30 years of fiscal mayhem, during which employees have been mocked in every way, from not being paid the taxes they are owed to being forced to set up companies in order to collect their salaries, Mr Ciolacu's government comes and does another typical PSD economic stupidity. Instead of finding a sustainable and predictable solution, to consistently reduce public spending, the PSD government has decided to increase taxes and kill off another part of the thin and vulnerable middle class. It's hard to understand complex mechanisms, it's hard to understand how an economy works and it's hard to do anything real when you don't understand what is whispered in your ear and your only plan is to snatch something electoral from one or the other," Ciolos wrote on Facebook, Agerpres reports.

"Marcel Ciolacu should not touch taxes, the middle class, entrepreneurs. A responsible government and a prime minister who is interested in Romania would have proposed to build strategically and look at what he wants for Romania in a few years. In other words, he would have come up with an economic strategy that would cover the taxation problems, the social security and pension situation, that would have taken into account demography, mobility and local development, would have dreamt day and night the concept of predictability," the former prime minister said.

Dacian Ciolos added that a country is not run like a party. "Decisions are not made on TV or in meetings with party colleagues as unprepared as PSD ministers. After all we are where we are because the PSD is not at the first Ciolacu experiment, today he bears this name, but their imposture continues since 1990 and until today," Ciolos said.