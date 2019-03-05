PSD MPs to walk out from vote on justice motion

The MPs of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the Chamber of Deputies will not take part in the vote on a simple motion against the justice minister, MP Catalin Radulescu said Wednesday after a floor group meeting.

"We are not voting," he said.The PSD MPs met on Wednesday in a group meeting with PSD national chairman Liviu Dragnea before the voting on a simple motion against Justice Minister Tudorel Toader.The final vote on the simple motion called "Tudorel Toader and PSD - ALDE, Take you dirty hands off of Justice!" and sponsored by 91 MPs from the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) is expected today.At a Tuesday's plenary debate of the Chamber of Deputies on the motion, Minister Tudorel Toader was criticised by PSD lawmaker Florin Iordache, who asked him to say when he would issue an ordinance on the implementation of the articles in the Criminal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure ruled constitutional by the court.