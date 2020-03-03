PSD MPs will be present, yet will vote against Citu Gov't

The Members of Parliament of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be present in the plenary session for the investiture of the Citu Gov't, yet they will vote against the new Cabinet, on Tuesday said the PSD's Acting Chair Marcel Ciolacu.

"We'll be there, we'll vote against the Citu Government. The minorities will not cover the quorum, but we will be there and will vote against the Citu Government and we will closely pay attention to whether the PNL [National Liberal Party] observes the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania]'s decisions, namely if they will vote their own proposal. (...) We have made a decision - we will not vote for Mr. Citu, we have yet made another decision - we will be present," Ciolacu said at the Parliament venue.The PSD interim leader added that he is waiting for the CCR reasoning on the decision that there is a legal conflict between the President of Romania and Parliament regarding the appointment of PNL leader Ludovic Orban as Prime Minister.AGERPRES