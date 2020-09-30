PSD: Report on the rule of law of European Commission, red card for President Iohannis

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) considers the European Commission's report on the rule of law to be a red card for President Klaus Iohannis, who "has not been able to do anything in recent months in this area."

"PSD conveys two things to Iohannis: 1. The Laws of Justice are not discussed in the PNL [the National Liberal Party] campaign headquarters in Cotroceni [Presidential Palace], but transparently, by consulting the civil society and associations of magistrates and by debates in Parliament's plenary. 2. The report on the rule of law of today's European Commission is a red card for Iohannis, who has been unable to do anything in recent months in this area. Romania has set a new record for COVID-19 infections. He is only interested in his health. And the 2,000 infected Romanians would have liked not to have to have a test, Mr. Iohannis," reads a message posted by PSD on Facebook.

The Social Democrats claim that "the president of the PNL, Klaus Iohannis", knows that the PNL would not have exceeded 30% if it had not had two props, USR - PLUS [the Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party Alliance] and "the chaff from PSD made up of party switchers by the piece".

"That's why he's shouting! He's shouting and threatening from the presidential grandstand that elections are needed quickly and at all costs because otherwise his party will collapse like a sandcastle. Time passes and the Romanians understand what the PNL is capable of. They failed in managing the pandemic. They destroyed the economy. They generated chaos with the opening of schools. They even challenged the elections that they also organized," show the PSD representatives.