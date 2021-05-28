PSD says CNSU decision applicable as of 1 June contains discriminiatory provisions, requests immediate removal

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) says that the decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), applicable as of 1 June contains "discriminatory" provisions and requests their immediate removal, stating that banning the participation of people unvaccinated against COVID to some events, even if they were tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 or were immunized by having the illness, represents an "unconstitutional" and "anti-European approach".

"PSD urges the Government to immediately review the decision of CNSU which contains numerous elements of discrimination of a large category of citizens, contrary to the principles adopted at the level of the European Union. As long as in Romania there is no law adopted by Parliament which states the obligation of vaccinating against COVID-19, any discrimination based on this criteria is illegal and unconstitutional. Forbidding participation of unvaccinated people to events with a number larger than that stated in the CNSU decision, if they tested negative or were immunized by having the illness is an anti-European and unconstitutional approach," reads a press release sent by PSD, on Friday.

According to the social-democrats, in "all" approaches adopted at the level of the European Union there is a "fair treatment" for people who fulfil at least one of the three criteria: vaccination, negative test result, immunization by disease, reports agerpres.