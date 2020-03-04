PSD to hold congress on March 21

The congress of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be held on March 21, the formation's acting Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday; he mentioned that county organization presidents will not be part of the team with which he will run for full party leader.

"We will hold the congress on March 21. (...) The procedure will be the same - with a political project and a team. I announced my colleagues that I will not sign up organization presidents for my team; this wasn't my idea. Several colleagues from local organizations said that this it the appropriate team structure at this moment," Ciolacu said at the end of an informal meeting with the presidents of the PSD county organizations.Ciolacu said that MEP Claudiu Manda remains PSD's campaign leader, but that Lia Olguta Vasilescu will be part of the team he is running with at the upcoming congress.The PSD congress was initially set for February 29, but was postponed because of the novel coronavirus. AGERPRES