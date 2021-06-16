PSD will submit censure motion, will do all possible to pass

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, reiterated, on Tuesday evening, at private broadcaster Romania TV, that the Social-Democrats will submit a censure motion against the Citu Government, which they announced and they will do all in their power for it to pass, maintaining that the party he leads is at this time ready to take over governing.

"Categorically we will submit a censure motion. We are getting used to this Bolshevik system, as Ms. Clotilde [e.n. - Armand] said, in which it doesn't matter what Romanians or politicians vote, it's starting to seem that it matters who's counting. We will submit the censure motion, we will do all in our power for the motion to pass. We will use this new approach in which we don't address only politicians, but also social partners, so people know what led to the submitting of such a motion. And I believe that the responsible persons sent by Romanians to Parliament will vote this censure motion. There's also the minorities' group... they're very serious people, like all groups," said Ciolacu.

Ciolacu also said that the Social-Democrats will submit a criminal complaint against the session chair in the Chamber of Deputies which presided over the forum at the simple motion against Minister Ghinea, Save Romania Union (USR PLUS) deputy Cristina Pruna.

"And in what regards illegalities, categorically we will submit a criminal complaint against the session chair today. It's inadmissible, I believe that a first week student knows this, a simple motion or a motion of censure is not a normative act, it's not a law, you don't do online voting. You can't come to add [e.n. - the votes in plenum and votes on tablet] because the party chairs requested it," said the leader of the Social Democrats.

When told that President Klaus Iohannis will be the "key" to a new government in the scenario in which the censure motion of the PSD will pass, Ciolacu replied: "According to the Constitution, the President has the attribution of designating the future Prime Minister, PSD is ready at this time to take over governing."

"We wait, next week we will do all in our power for this motion to pass," he emphasized.

Not least, on the same subject, Ciolacu rejected the formation of a government together with the National Liberal Party (PNL) and USR PLUS, invoking as possibilities "a PSD minority government" or "early elections."