PSD's Ciolacu: As the son of a pilot, I couldn't possibly be a secret police officer or informant

Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu told an interview this Wednesday that his father was a pilot, and that the children of pilots, military personnel, army officers could not be officers or informants of the communist-era political police Securitate. He made this confession in response to accusations that he has allegedly been a Securitate officer or may have entered fixing deals with President Iohannis.

"I don't think that President Iohannis has ever unleashed a more virulent attack on a political leader - not even against Liviu Dragnea - than that shameful and false accusation that I had supposedly sold Transylvania. (...) The Securitate story emerged in the public space three or four years ago. My father was a pilot and let me tell you something, we had the Securitate search our home. The children of pilots, the children of military personnel, of army officers could not be Securitate officers or informants. Whoever makes such accusations should first get their information correctly," Ciolacu told broadcaster Digi 24 when asked how he comments on the fact that certain voices inside PSD require him to step back from the party's helm.

The PSD leader admitted that he wanted to do a doctor's degree at the Intelligence Academy, but then gave up.

"That doctorate would have been strictly related to my current job, to my current occupation, that of lawmaker. It concerned ethics in intelligence and the functioning of the Committee on the oversight of the Romanian Intelligence Service," Marcel Ciolacu said.