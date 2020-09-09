PSD's Ciolacu asks President Iohannis to justify gov't 'absurd' decision to challenge law on child allowances

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that the government is fighting on all fronts not to double child allowances, adding that President Klaus Iohannis must come out to provide justifications for the "absurd" decision of the government to challenge with the Constitutional Court (CCR) the latest law on these allowances.

"Aren't you ashamed at all?! The same incompetent government that made the opening of schools a big joke is now fighting on all fronts not to double child allowances! Today, the members of the National Liberal Party (PNL) once again challenged with the Constitutional Court the law voted on by Parliament and promulgated by President Iohannis. And all that despite CCR having once again told them that they were beating about the bush as the law voted on by PSD is perfectly constitutional. Iohannis must come out today and provide justifications for this new absurd decision of his government! How long will he keep tolerating this government that is stealing even the rights of the children?!" Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.He urged the Liberals and the government to abide by the law and double the allowances."I have only one message. Stop disregarding the children! Double the allowances! Observe the law!" added Ciolacu.The Constitutional Court of Romania is to consider on September 24 a government's notification regarding a piece of legislation that repeals Emergency Ordinance 123/2020 amending Article 3 in Law 61/1993 on state allowances for children, CCR officials told AGERPRES on Wednesday.On August 19, the Chamber of Deputies, as the decision-making body, defeated, 166 to 63 and 29 abstentions, Ordinance 123/2020 amending and supplementing Article 3 in Law 61/1993, in order to gradually increase the amount of the child allowances.Under Emergency Ordinance 123/2020, the gradual increase of the amount of the child allowances would take place as follows: "the increase by 20% of the difference between the amount provided under Law 14/2020 and the amount granted in July 2020, that is between 300 lei and 156 lei for children aged between 2 and 18, and between 600 lei and 311 lei for children with disabilities aged between 2 and 18, as well as for children up to 2 years old; the increase applies to the August 2020 allowances, and twice a year - on January 1 and July 1- each year for the years 2021 - 2022; from 2023 increasing the amount of the allowances by the average annual inflation rate is proposed to continue."