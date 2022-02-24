PSD's Ciolacu: Coalition parties leaders sign joint statement with respect to situation in Ukraine

Leaders of the parties in the governing coalition have signed a joint statement regarding the situation in Ukraine, PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu informs on Thursday.

"We have discussed the situation in Ukraine right now, especially the situation of Romanians in Ukraine, for we all know about the attack of the Russian Federation against an independent and sovereign state. We have all agreed, the leaders of the political parties in the governing coalition, Mr Citu, Mr Kelemen Hunor, Mr Pambuccian, who is the leader of the minorities group, to issue a joint statement signed by all four of us, following that in the following days the joint plenum of the Romanian Parliament to issue its own clear statement in respect to Russia's aggression against Ukraine," Ciolacu said at the Palace of Parliament.

He added that, according to the information he had, Romania is ready to welcome a certain flow of immigrants from Ukraine, Agerpres.ro informs.

When asked if the sanctions to be imposed by the European Union against the Russian Federation would affect Romania economically, Ciolacu said: "I suppose that it will economically affect the entire Europe. Which is why we didn't want to hurry with the joint statement of the Deputies' Chamber and the Senate, for we need to wait first for the package of sanctions, which we need to include in that statement. We hope that the decision regarding the sanctions will be take as soon as possible, tonight."

The PSD leader also informed that "a consistent load of medicines" is prepared to help Ukraine.

Ciolacu mentioned that, at this point, Romania can provide consular assistance in Ukraine, considering the substantial Romanian community there.

"I am absolutely convinced that we are going to overcome this challenge. At this point Romania is safe and Romanians are in a very safe country. Romania is not involved in any conflict with the Russian Federation. More than that, Romania is a NATO and EU member state. Right now I don't see a possibility that Romania might declare a state of emergency because of what happens in Ukraine," said Ciolacu.