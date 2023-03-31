PSD's Ciolacu: Ever since we joined the ruling coalition, we have proven we are capable of governing

Ever since it joined the ruling coalition, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has proven that it is capable of governing, party chairman Marcel Ciolacu on Friday told an event organized together with PES Activists Romania to mark 130 years since the creation of the first social democratic party in Romania.

"Ever since we joined the coalition, we have proven that we are capable of governing, that we fight for the things we believe in and that we can deliver. We raised the minimum wage, regulated the energy market which had been thrown into chaos by a completely incompetent government, provided support to Romanian companies. Without the PSD in the government, none of the measures taken in the last year would have happened. This is the truth! As a party, we have put behind the old methods of doing politics and have grown into a modern, European party focused on supporting and furthering the Romanian economy. Not only did we renew ourselves here, at home, but we also took up an important place at the table of the European social-democratic parties," Ciolacu said.

He went on to remark that from the very first moment, the PSD was totally involved in helping Romania's neighbors "attacked by an abusive and tyrannical regime".

"We need to invest, first and foremost, in our future. This starts with investing in future generations, building a stronger education system, more affordable housing, better health care, and creating more and better-paying jobs. We must invest in our farmers and promote the 'Buy Romanian' concept. Our farmers and small entrepreneurs are the backbone of our society and economy. We must also do everything in our power to offer more opportunities to the ladies who should play a stronger role in our economy. Our nation only stands to gain from the involvement of women in politics, economy and society," the PSD leader said.

According to him, the PSD is prepared to rule, having passed the test of governing throughout its history, and will do it again anytime. AGERPRES