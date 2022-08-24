PSD's Ciolacu: From my point of view, Government reshuffle is needed until year's end

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Tuesday evening for private TV broadcaster Antena3, that in his opinion, a Government reshuffle is needed until the end of this year.

"I know and we are monitoring each minister from the current Government, both PSD and the National Liberal Party (PNL), just as the Prime Minister has. From my point of view, a Government reshuffle will be needed until the end of the year," Ciolacu said.

The PSD leader specified that the topic of reshuffle will be discussed in the coalition, as well as within the party.

"It is not the first time I say that a reshuffle is a normal thing. We will make an analysis. I also have a meeting at the end of the month with the parliamentary groups and the party leadership, where we will discuss all these topics. I am so proud that , in a short time, I managed within the party to take the decision as low as possible, so that I want to defend with all my strength this democracy that I opened in the party," Marcel Ciolacu said.

Ciolacu reminded that the attribute of changing some ministers belongs to the Prime Minister and that he does not ask the latter to make certain changes, being decided to continue the current governing coalition until 2024.

Asked if PSD wants to change the Minister of Energy, Marcel Ciolacu said that "no one has anything personal with Virgil Popescu or only with Virgil Popescu", but, at the same time, he appreciated that the liberalization of energy prices was done "at the worst moment " and led to the "reinvention of smart guys".

AGERPRES