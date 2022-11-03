PSD's Ciolacu: I am firmly convinced that in 2024 President of Romania will be leftist

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday, in Targoviste, that he is "firmly convinced" that in 2024 a leftist president will be elected.

"Romanians will know best who to vote for in 2024, depending on how much we will get involved and the solutions we will bring to overcome this period. I am firmly convinced that we will succeed in this together and I am firmly convinced, like my colleagues, that in 2024 the President of Romania will be a leftist president," Ciolacu said in his speech at the election conference of the PSD Dambovita county organization, told Agerpres.

The social democratic leader added that in the PSD the candidate for the Presidency will be appointed by the party members.

"The future candidate for the post of president of Romania that we will support is no longer chosen by me, Marcel Ciolacu or by Paul Stanescu, Gabriela Firea, Sorin Grindeanu or Victor Negrescu. This president and candidate will be chosen by you. All those who register in the race for the highest dignity in the state will have to come and first get your vote. The time when a handful of people decided your candidate is over. It is necessary to learn from past mistakes," said Ciolacu.

PSD President Marcel Ciolacu was present, on Thursday, at the election conference of PSD Dambovita, which took place at the Sports Hall in Targoviste, where more than 3,000 delegates participated.