PSD's Ciolacu: I cannot instigate people to take to the streets; PSD considers parliamentary strike

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday stated that he cannot instigate Romanians to take to the streets risking for them to get ill but he mentioned that the Social Democrats are considering a parliamentary strike as a form of protest of the opposition against the government.

"I cannot instigate people to take to the streets. I, for one, support vaccination, I agree that people must vaccinated, I also convinced my own mother, relatives and my parents-in-law. I believe that the best solution at this point is vaccination. There is no other solution. On the other hand, I totally agree that vaccination shouldn't be compulsory (...) I believe that wearing a mask at this point helps. This is how I see thinks. And this is why I cannot instigate now people to come out, you have to believe me that PSD still got it, it can still bring people out, it can bring tens of thousands of people in the street. But I cannot do this and risk people getting ill. I cannot do it," Ciolacu told Antena 3 private television channel, when asked about how does PSD, as the opposition party, fight against the government.

Asked if PSD considers a parliamentary strike, Ciolacu said: "Most definitely: I have spoken with the leader tonight ..., we remain in the committees but the opposition stops participating in the plenary sitting. But did Mr Iohannis and his Parliament want this? Let's see! We will speak with AUR (the Alliance for the Union of Romanians) then, since the opposition doesn't seem to matter anyway."