PSD's Ciolacu: I'm sorry government has to answer for what others should've done in 30 years.

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that he is sorry that the incumbent government and ruling coalition have to answer for things that should have been done by others in 30 years, adding that the commitment of the political leaders to the trade unions will be respected, told Agerpres.

"I'm sorry that the incumbent government and ruling coalition have to answer for things that others should have done in 30 years, but at the moment we have a political commitment that these things will happen. However, it is an agreement that I signed together with the prime minister, who is also the national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and I, as the national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - which owns everything it has promised and did some of the things - believe that this is how things will happen, because no politician can afford to do otherwise when he undertakes such a thing. I still believe that the most important things moving forward are the children and to reassure the parents and overcome this period. Then, before July 15, as we promised, together with the labour minister we will finalise the scale that will be included in the new pay law," said Ciolacu when asked to comment on the fact that the strike in education is not over.

He added that it is "a correct thing" that the unions are no longer coming to further negotiations with the government, but are waiting to see the promised memorandum.

Asked if the government can do more than so far, that is issue an ordinance to increase teachers' pay, Ciolacu said: "You cannot issue an ordinance dealing with a future law."