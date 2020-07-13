PSD's Ciolacu replies to Gov't claiming PM was never invited to Parliament: There was one invitation

The interim leader of PSD (Social Democratic Party), Marcel Ciolacu, President of the Deputies' Chamber, has stated that Prime Minister Ludovic Orban was actually invited, once, to debates in Parliament regarding the draft law on quarantine and isolation, after the Executive informed the Prime Minister and the ministers did not receive such invitation.

"There was one invitation and I also recall the Prime Minister, who was paying a visit to Tulcea, if I am not wrong, said that he has no reason to come. But I am glad to see that Mr Orban is paying attention to what I say," Marcel Ciolacu told a press conference on Monday.He answered thus to journalists who informed him on Monday that the PM and the ministers of his Cabinet did not receive any invitation to come to Parliament for debates on the law on quarantine and isolation.The journalists also said, on the same occasion, that the head of the Executive and the ministers are willing to participate in such works of Parliament "every time when they are invited or asked to officially," to which Ciolacu replied: "This means that we are going to have a law on quarantine immediately."The journalists then asked Marcel Ciolacu if there was going to be an official address sent to the PM to come to the Senate, to which he replied: "I am sure that the President of the Senate has already sent it."Previously, the PSD leader said, in the same context, that the Social Democrats will only vote on the law on quarantine and isolation, in the Senate, which is the decision-making forum in this case, when the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health come to Parliament to clarify the different aspects of this law that are not yet clear.