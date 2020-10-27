'Queen Maria of Romania' Plaza inaugurated in Tunis

The 'Queen Maria of Romania' Plaza was inaugurated today in Tunis, in the elegant neighborhood of Cite Jardins, in front of the consular department of the Romanian Embassy in the Republic of Tunisia.

Attending the event on behalf of the Tunisian authorities were Mrs. Souad Abderrahim, mayor of Tunis and Sheikh of the Medina, city council advisers and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, informs the Romanian Embassy in Tunisia.

The inaugural plaque dedicating Queen Maria's name to this public space was unveiled in a ceremony where Romania's ambassador to Tunisia, Dan Stoenescu, read out a message from Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu.

Considering the decision of the Municipal Council of the Tunis City Hall regarding the 'Queen Maria of Romania' Plaza, dating from December 6, 2019, as well as the anniversary of the Paris Peace Treaties (1919-1920) signed following the First World War I, the inauguration of this public space is a premiere not only in Tunisia, but in Africa as well. The Paris Peace Conference and implicitly the Treaty of Versailles are major historical events in which Queen Maria of Romania played an important role.

The event is iconic for the excellent Romanian-Tunisian relations both at political and diplomatic level, as well as at the level of the local authorities, the release states. In recent years these relations have followed an upward trend, not just from a political, economic and academic point of view but also as regards the tight relations between the local authorities, said the Romanian Embassy in the Republic of Tunisia.

Also present at the inauguration ceremony were representatives of the diplomatic corps, members of the Romanian community in Tunisia, students of the Romanian lecturer's office in Tunis and former Tunisian students who studied in Romania. The inauguration ceremony was pared down due to the pandemic, complying with the health safety regulations.