Rabla scrappage program for household appliances, second stage, starts on Friday

The second stage of the Rabla scrappage program for household appliances starts on Friday, after 10:00, with vouchers to be generated for TVs, laptops and tablets, according to the Environment Fund Administration, agerpres reports.

The allocated budget is 30 million RON, and in order to purchase a new TV, an old equipment from the same category can be exchanged, while for laptops and tablets an exchange can be made with whether a PC type equipment, composed of a central unit and monitor, or other equipment which is included in the program, with the exception of laptops and old tablets.

The sums for each equipment are: 400 RON for TVs, having at least the E energy class rating, 500 RON for laptops and 300 RON for tablets.The "Rabla for household appliances" program - 2021 session, debuted on May 14, with a registration period of one week for individuals.For this year's session, the program's accessing was reviewed, so that individuals can benefit from the opportunity of registering and obtaining one or more vouchers.The 2021 edition of the "Rabla for household appliances" program is being carried out in stages, as follows: Stage I: The selection of vouchers for the category of washing machines/ dishwashers /refrigerators / freezers (May 21 - June 3); Stage II: The selection of vouchers for TVs, laptops and tablets (June 4-17); Stage III: Selection o vouchers from the category of air conditioners, dryers and vacuum cleaners (June 18 - July 1).The allocated budget for this year's "Rabla for household appliances" is of 75 million RON, almost double from 2019's session, when the allocated sum was 40 million RON.