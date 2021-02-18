 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Raed Arafat: Emergency Inspectorate carried out more than half million interventions in 2020

captura TV
Raed Arafat, Gheorghiță

The Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) carried out, in 2020, over half a million interventions, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, said on Thursday, on the occasion of the presentation of the Activity Report of DSU and of the institutions under its coordination.

Arafat specified that, during the mentioned period, the General Aviation Inspectorate performed 8,463 flight hours, over three million ambulance interventions took place and 3,200,000 patients were transported to the Emergency Reception Unit.

"At the IGSU, an intervention does not mean a car. Going to floods can mean 300 people and it is noted down as one intervention. And going to a medical case, with only one patient, is also an intervention. So these figures hide behind them a major effort and a large number of hours/people working in the field, our colleagues from all sectors," said Arafat.

He added that the budgetary impact of the emergency sector in 2019 was 0.61pct of GDP, and in 2020 it was 0.76pct, given that GDP fell by 4-5pct.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.