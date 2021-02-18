Raed Arafat: Emergency Inspectorate carried out more than half million interventions in 2020

The Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) carried out, in 2020, over half a million interventions, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, said on Thursday, on the occasion of the presentation of the Activity Report of DSU and of the institutions under its coordination.

Arafat specified that, during the mentioned period, the General Aviation Inspectorate performed 8,463 flight hours, over three million ambulance interventions took place and 3,200,000 patients were transported to the Emergency Reception Unit.

"At the IGSU, an intervention does not mean a car. Going to floods can mean 300 people and it is noted down as one intervention. And going to a medical case, with only one patient, is also an intervention. So these figures hide behind them a major effort and a large number of hours/people working in the field, our colleagues from all sectors," said Arafat.

He added that the budgetary impact of the emergency sector in 2019 was 0.61pct of GDP, and in 2020 it was 0.76pct, given that GDP fell by 4-5pct.