Rafila estimates downward trend in pandemic could begin next week; Wednesday - 107 deaths

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declares that 107 deaths caused by COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, but he also estimated that the downward trend of the pandemic could start next week, Agerpres reports.

"Yesterday, the 50,000-box batch of Molnupiravir arrived in the country, which will be distributed to hospitals and assessment centers today and tomorrow. So we hope that the impact in the next period will be favorable and reduce the cases that are complicated and deaths, because deaths are of concern to us. 107 deaths were recorded today, plus 13 from previous periods. Seeing figures, I believe we are nearing stabilization of rise, so that the downward trend of this pandemic will begin the next week, and I believe that - something that everyone wants - we can give up the measures imposed over time. Of course, these are decisions to be taken at the level of the Romanian Government," he said at the beginning of the Government meeting.