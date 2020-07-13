Rally in Victoriei Square, planned, I don't understand why they protested, says PM Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday evening that the rally in Victoriei Square "was planned" and said he did not understand the reason for the protest.

"Unfortunately, we are facing a very strange campaign.(...) There is an assault of fake information going on, deniers, those who deny the existence of the virus, those who are the promoters of conspiracy theories, a multitude of launchers of such messages simply convey very intensely and very well thought out this set of messages that instigates the world not to follow some rules that are naturally observed. (...) Many types of launchers. (...) Do you think the rally in Victoriei Square was born out of nowhere? It was planned. There are a few [social media] pages, sites that made the call on mobilization for the rally. I honestly don't understand what they protested for....that they do not want to wear a mask - wearing a mask is the main defense form against the virus - that they do not agree with the law [on quarantine and isolation, ed.n.]," Orban told private broadcaster B1 TV.

He pointed out that such messages are also being conveyed in other European societies. The prime minister urged Romanians not to consider such messages.

"We don't want to introduce any more restrictions," Orban said.

Orban stressed that the novel coronavirus is a dangerous virus and that testing as much as necessary is being conducted.

He pointed out that the control authorities cannot oversee everything that happens, but stressed that their level of mobilization is unprecedented.

The prime minister also said that other countries did not have a phased relaxation of measures in the context of the novel coronavirus.