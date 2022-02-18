Reed, dry vegetation catch fire in Danube Delta

About 10 hectares of reed and dry vegetation caught fire on Thursday evening on the Sfantu Gheorghe branch of the Danube, between the villages of Baltenii de Sus and Mahmudia, the Delta Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU) reports, Agerpres reports.

Five ISU Delta workers, volunteers from the Mahmudia service and workers from the Rusca Forest District acted to put out the fire and protect the woodland edge."As a result of the fire, about 10 hectares of dry vegetation and reed burned down, but the fire brigade together with SVSU Mahmudia and employees of the Rusca Forest District, managed to protect and save the woodland edge," according to ISU Delta.