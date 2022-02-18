 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Reed, dry vegetation catch fire in Danube Delta

basilica.ro
dunarea delta dunarii

About 10 hectares of reed and dry vegetation caught fire on Thursday evening on the Sfantu Gheorghe branch of the Danube, between the villages of Baltenii de Sus and Mahmudia, the Delta Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU) reports, Agerpres reports.

Five ISU Delta workers, volunteers from the Mahmudia service and workers from the Rusca Forest District acted to put out the fire and protect the woodland edge.

"As a result of the fire, about 10 hectares of dry vegetation and reed burned down, but the fire brigade together with SVSU Mahmudia and employees of the Rusca Forest District, managed to protect and save the woodland edge," according to ISU Delta.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.